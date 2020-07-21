York County fire company opens social hall as ‘cool down’ station

New Bridgeville Fire Co. in Chanceford Township has opened its social hall for the public to use as a “cool down” station during the current heat wave.

“Effective immediately thru the end of week, anyone that needs a place to get out of the heat can stop in,” fire officials said in a Facebook post. “No need to call ahead, the doors will be open. Please stay safe!!”

The fire station is located at 2870 Furnace Road in Red Lion.

Tuesday’s temperature is expected to be 93 degrees in York County, followed by 94 Wednesday and 91 Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. There is a chance of thunderstorms all three days.

The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Tuesday. Slow-moving thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and localized flooding in the afternoon.

