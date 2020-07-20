New Springetts business helps when medical conditions lead to hair loss

Working as a hairdresser for over 25 years, Falesha Martin has worked with many types of clients, including those with cancer, alopecia and other medical disorders resulting in hair loss.

With ambitions to help and support those individuals, Martin, of Lancaster County, is opening a beauty supply and wig store in Springettsbury Township specializing in medical hair loss wigs.

"I've always been a big supporter of women, and helping them feel not just beautiful on the outside but on the inside as well," she said. "The wigs will help them feel confident walking out that door and back into society."

Extreme Beauty Supply, located at 1230 Greensprings Drive, is slated to open Sunday. The 3,000-square-foot space will house an inventory of hair and beauty products and will include the "Pink Room," which is designated for medical hair loss clients to shop.

The salon Martin works at doesn't offer specialized wigs for people with hair loss, so she wanted to create a private space where clients can comfortably shop and talk about their individual needs, she said.

"I've created an environment where they can come in and feel comfortable without being watched while trying on their wigs," Martin said.

Medical wigs are different than typical wigs one would find in the average beauty supply store and are often made with different material, Martin said.

Most medical wigs are made from monofilament or silicone, which are much softer on the scalp and can stick to the head better without slipping off, she said.

"Regular beauty supply store wigs are not soft," Martin said. "So it could create abrasions on the scalp."

Extreme Beauty Supply in Springettsbury Township originally was going to open in June 2019, however a car accident involving the store's co-owner, Curtis Abraham, delayed it.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"It has been a lot of road bumps," Martin said.

Extreme Beauty Supply will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. The store's "Pink Room" will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only.

Clients interested in scheduling an appointment for medical hair loss wigs can contact Martin or Abraham at 717-850-2410 or email extremebeautysupply717@gmail.com.

Its sister location, Extreme Beauty Supply & Retail, is located at 447 S. Prince St. in Lancaster.

