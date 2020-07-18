York County has two new COVID-19 deaths, state passes 100,000-case mark

York County had two new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, bringing the death toll to 72 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county total also hit 1,975 after an increase of 12 positive cases from the previous day.

Statewide, there were 763 additional cases of COVID-19, pushing the total to 100,241. There were 15 new deaths in Pennsylvania, for 7,007 overall. Of that total, 4,802 have occurred in nursing or personal care facilities.

There are 912,486 patients who have tested negative to date, including 28,180 in York County, health officials said.

Nearly 76% of all individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The Health Department reports seeing a significant increase in the number of positive cases among younger age groups, especially among 19- to 24-year-olds.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,597 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,587 cases among employees, for a total of 22,184. Approximately 7,040 of our total cases are in health care workers.

