Local obituaries for Saturday, July 18
Staff Report
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Baer, Meisha
Beever, Rodney
Collins, James
Craley, Darlene
Darr, Robert
DeSantos, Beatriz
Faber, Sundra
Good, Ruth
Greene, Erna
Houck, Betty
Hurley, Robert
Kingston, Helen
Leach, Donna
Luckenbaugh, Robert
Mapstone, David
McCandless, Eileen
Moulden, Charles
Myers, Kenneth
Petropoulakis, Susan
Reinhardt, Kenneth
Roseberry, Roger
Schaeffer, Kathy
Stone, Paige
Strickler, Kenneth
Swartz, April
Whitenight, Karen
Wiltsey, Ryan
Wise, Angela