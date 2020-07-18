Heat wave to alter York City trash collection next week
Republic Services will be collecting curbside trash one hour earlier next week because of an anticipated heat wave.
York City customers will need to place all items for collection after 5 p.m. the evening prior and no later than 5 a.m. on the day of collection, according to a city news release.
Crews will not return for items placed out after 5 a.m.
“Physical labor during extreme heat poses increased risk to outdoor workers who must protect themselves against sun and heat exposure,” the release states. “Hot temperatures often result in heat-related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.”
Next week’s temperatures, Monday through Friday, are expected to range from 90 to 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
