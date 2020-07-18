No end soon for York's ‘blistering heat wave’

Don’t expect any immediate relief from the heat wave that has hit York County.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-90s until at least Wednesday before tapering off into the low-90s late next week, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s going to be pretty hot in Pennsylvania for awhile,” weather service meteorologist Rachel Gutierrez said Saturday. “It’s like a blistering heat wave.”

Gutierrez said although the York area is not expected to reach its all-time high temperature of 100 degrees for the month, set on July 22, 2011, it will be plenty hot enough, with high humidity.

“We could still set some records for the longest stretch of 90-degree days and the warmest July ever,” she said.

Gutierrez said York reached 90 degrees Saturday for the eighth consecutive day and that number will be extended in the coming days.

There is a chance of showers every day next week.

“It looks like York’s hottest days will be through Wednesday next week, with temperatures in the mid-90s,” Gutierrez said. “Next Thursday and Friday, the temperature will drop to the low 90s, maybe even the high 80s.

“After that, we should be back to more average temperatures for this time of year in the mid-80s.”

The State College-based weather service has issued a heat advisory for York County from noon to 8 p.m. Monday. High temperatures and humidity may cause heat illness to occur during that time period.

