York County has three new deaths linked to COVID-19, 21 new cases

York County had three new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Friday, bringing the death toll to 70 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county case total also hit 1,963, an increase of 21 over the day prior. There have been 27,894 patients who have tested negative in the county, about 3.1% of the total 899,912 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 1,032 additional cases, pushing the total to 99,478. There were also 19 new deaths. The death toll now sits at 6,992.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18

8% are ages 19-24

37% are ages 25-49

23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 26% are ages 65 or older

As of Friday morning, there were more than 13.8 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 590,800 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 3.5 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll exceeding 138,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.