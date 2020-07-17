Hazard pay available to frontline workers in Pennsylvania
State support for hazard pay is now available in Pennsylvania to help employers provide hazard pay to employees in life-sustaining occupations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced that of $50 million in grant funding, taken from of the state’s federal CARES Act funding, would be used to provide hazard pay for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses may apply for grants up to $3 million, and the following applicants are eligible to apply:
- Businesses
- Healthcare Non-profits
- Public Transportation Agencies
- Certified Economic Development Organizations (CEDO)
Eligible industries include:
- Healthcare and Social Assistance
- Ambulatory Health Care Services
- Hospitals
- Nursing and Residential Care Facilities
- Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation
- Food Manufacturing
- Food Retail Facilities
- Security Services for eligible industries listed above and commercial industries that were not closed as a result of the Governor’s Business Closure Order
- Janitorial Services to Buildings and Dwellings
For more inmformation, click here.
