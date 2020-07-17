SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hazard pay available to frontline workers in Pennsylvania

Ron Musselman
York Dispatch
State support for hazard pay is now available in Pennsylvania to help employers provide hazard pay to employees in life-sustaining occupations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced that of $50 million in grant funding, taken from of the state’s federal CARES Act funding, would be used to provide hazard pay for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses may apply for grants up to $3 million, and the following applicants are eligible to apply:

  • Businesses
  • Healthcare Non-profits
  • Public Transportation Agencies
  • Certified Economic Development Organizations (CEDO)

Eligible industries include:

  • Healthcare and Social Assistance
  • Ambulatory Health Care Services
  • Hospitals
  • Nursing and Residential Care Facilities
  • Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation
  • Food Manufacturing
  • Food Retail Facilities
  • Security Services for eligible industries listed above and commercial industries that were not closed as a result of the Governor’s Business Closure Order
  • Janitorial Services to Buildings and Dwellings

For more inmformation, click here.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

