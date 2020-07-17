Hazard pay available to frontline workers in Pennsylvania

State support for hazard pay is now available in Pennsylvania to help employers provide hazard pay to employees in life-sustaining occupations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced that of $50 million in grant funding, taken from of the state’s federal CARES Act funding, would be used to provide hazard pay for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses may apply for grants up to $3 million, and the following applicants are eligible to apply:

Businesses

Healthcare Non-profits

Public Transportation Agencies

Certified Economic Development Organizations (CEDO)

Eligible industries include:

Healthcare and Social Assistance

Ambulatory Health Care Services

Hospitals

Nursing and Residential Care Facilities

Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation

Food Manufacturing

Food Retail Facilities

Security Services for eligible industries listed above and commercial industries that were not closed as a result of the Governor’s Business Closure Order

Janitorial Services to Buildings and Dwellings

For more inmformation, click here.

