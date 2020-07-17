Harley-Davidson employees sent home after positive COVID-19 test

Workers at the Harley-Davidson plant in Springettsbury Township were sent home Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Upon learning of the worker's positive test, Harley's management sent employees home and the facility was deep-cleaned, said company spokesperson Markist Booker. The plant resumed operations by the third shift Thursday night.

"As Harley-Davidson continues to prioritize the health and safety of its employees and the community, the company took the necessary precautions after learning yesterday that one employee tested positive for COVID-19," Booker said.

Booker declined to comment when asked about whether all employees were told to leave the facility. He also would not say whether employees who came into contact with the infected worker were required to quarantine.

Harley-Davidson is just one of many businesses that has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has since begun restructuring its operations, dubbing the move "The Rewire."

Last week, the company announced it would cut 700 jobs globally. That came just weeks after the Springettsbury Township plant eliminated 90 jobs.

Harley's sales have also dropped for 13 consecutive quarters. They were down 18% globally in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same period last year.

The company has estimated that the recent overhaul will cost Harley $42 million in the second fiscal quarter

As of noon Friday, there were 1,963 COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths linked to the disease in York County.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.