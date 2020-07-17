Dover Firemen’s Fair canceled over coronavirus concerns

The 75th annual Dover Firemen’s Fair has been canceled because of concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The event had been scheduled for Sept 3 to 7.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will have to cancel the 2020 Firemen’s Fair,” the Union Fire & Hose Co. No. 1 said Thursday in a Facebook post. “Even though we will be unable to have activities and entertainment on the carnival grounds we will still be serving our dinners."

Fire officials said they will provide additional details next week.

Dover is the latest carnival or festival to be canceled this summer because of the virus, joining the Dallastown Carnival, the New Freedom Lions Club Carnival, the St. Joseph Carnival, the Shrewsbury Fireman’s Carnival, the Red Lion Street Fair and the Wellsville Carnival.

The York State Fair and YorkFest Fine Arts Festival also were canceled.

