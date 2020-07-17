Cumberland County man caused life-threatening injuries to baby, police say

Staff Report

A Cumberland County man has been charged with causing life-threatening injuries to a 4-month-old boy, police said.

Cody Hobble, 22, of Shiremanstown, has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and child endangerment, as well as multiple other counts.

He turned himself into police Thursday and is in Cumberland County Prison on $30,000 bail.

Hobble is accused of pressing the baby into the bed mattress on June 25, causing him to go limp, police said.

