Birthday block party to shutdown portion of Wilson Ct. Sunday
Logan Hullinger
York Dispatch
A birthday and block party will shut down the 500 block of Wilson Court in York City on Sunday, causing a temporary traffic restriction.
The block will be closed from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a city news release. The city expects a large number of participants at the event and urges motorists to use extra caution.
Those with questions or concerns should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234, the release states.
