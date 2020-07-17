Birthday block party to shutdown portion of Wilson Ct. Sunday

A birthday and block party will shut down the 500 block of Wilson Court in York City on Sunday, causing a temporary traffic restriction.

The block will be closed from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a city news release. The city expects a large number of participants at the event and urges motorists to use extra caution.

Those with questions or concerns should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234, the release states.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.