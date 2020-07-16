York County has one new death linked to COVID-19, 16 total statewide

York County saw its 67th death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, while 34 new cases pushed the total to 1,942 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, the case total hit 98,446, an increase of 781 over the day prior. There were also 16 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 6,973.

There have been 885,195 patients in the state who have tested positive for COVID-19, 27,632 of whom reside in York County.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18

8% are ages 19-24

37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64

Nearly 26% are ages 65 or older

As of Thursday morning, there were more than 13.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 585,500 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 3.5 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll exceeding 137,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.