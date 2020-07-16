Grove's bill, forcing RTK response, heads to Wolf's desk

State Rep. Seth Grove's legislation that would prevent governors from putting a halt to processing Right-to-Know Law requests while emergency declarations are in effect has been sent to Gov. Tom Wolf's desk.

The state Senate unanimously passed the legislation authored by the Dover Township Republican on Wednesday. The bill was in direct response to Wolf's decision to cease processing requests in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

"This is a legacy decision, which will, without a doubt, solidify (Wolf) as truly the most open and transparent governor in the history of Pennsylvania," Grove said.

Wolf's administration did not immediately respond to inquiries asking whether the governor would sign the bill.

If it became law, Grove's bill would require all agencies to fulfill and respond to Right-to-Know Law requests — including during emergency declarations such as the one earlier this year shuttered state offices.

In case of closure of state offices, which was the case after Wolf shuttered offices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, agencies would be required to follow guidelines set by the Office of Open Records.

The halt prompted criticisms from the bills' proponents that it hindered both journalists and the general public's access to information, and it proved to be ammunition in calls for more transparency at the state level.

Any guidelines would take into account difficulties brought by the coronavirus pandemic and future disasters, the bill language states.

It would also require all state data recording during those situations to be made public.

If agencies still refuse to process a request, a requester would have the ability to file a petition with the Commonwealth Court to "compel" the agency to provide a response while also paying for the individual's legal fees.

The York Dispatch first learned that Right-to-Know law requests were put on hold after filing a request for information about business waivers on March 25.

Wolf's administration said that it would not respond to the request, citing the closure of state offices.

It wasn't until June 5 that a response was received and The York Dispatch was told the request required a 30-day extension. The request was pulled because the information sought would have been outdated.

