'Devastating': YorkFest Fine Arts Festival canceled over COVID-19 concerns

The 2020 YorkFest Fine Arts Festival that was slated for late August has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19, the organization that was chosen to lead the event announced Thursday.

The Parliament Arts Organization’s board of directors made the "devastating decision" as COVID-19 cases in York County have continued to increase steadily. Statewide, officials have expressed concern that recent trends indicate a second wave of infections.

"It is devastating," said executive director Collin Holder in a news release. “Our mission is to bring people together through arts and entertainment. We are trying everything within our power to make that happen in the safest way possible for our attendees and supporters."

York City in February chose The Parliament Arts Organization, based in the city, to lead special events through a request for proposals process.

And it wasn't the first event the organization had to cancel as concerns about the spread of COVID-19 have dominated headlines and influenced the decisions of all levels of government.

In May, for example, it had to cancel Olde York Street Fair. A plethora of other events have also been cancelled since Gov. Tom Wolf implemented shutdown orders in mid-March.

As of noon Thursday, there were 1,942 cases and 67 deaths linked to COVID-19 in York County.

Statewide, there were 98,446 cases and 6,973 deaths, with more cases being reported in those ages 19-49 — a trend that state officials noted after older individuals contracted the disease in higher numbers in the early days of the pandemic.

