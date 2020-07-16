DePasquale raised more cash than Perry in Q2

State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale outraised U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in the second fiscal quarter by almost $200,000, according to Federal Election Commission reports.

The Democrat seeking the 10th District Congressional seat raised more than $650,000 between April 1 and June 30, an advantage of more than $180,000 over the four-term incumbent Republican from Carroll Township.

Perry pulled in just more than $469,000 in the second quarter.

"In November we look forward to sending Eugene to Congress to hold Washington and its politicians accountable and Scott Perry into retirement," said DePasquale spokesperson Kunal Atit.

The second quarter marked the first time DePasquale ended a quarter with more cash on hand than Perry.

While Perry's report states he had roughly $991,000 cash on hand as of June 30, after factoring in debt, it drops to about 903,000. DePasquale ended the quarter with about $985,000 in his war chest.

Perry spokesperson Brian Nutt said that while DePasquale had been "cozying up to Nancy Pelosi’s liberal supporters," Perry was focused on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Scott’s supporters again came through, and he’s incredibly encouraged by the support he continues to receive from hardworking people and families all across south-central Pennsylvania who know that Eugene DePasquale does not represent our values," he said.

The state auditor general, though, also poured more money into his campaign as the two candidates navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic.

DePasquale spent about $319,000 compared to Perry's $291,000, according to the FEC data.

The race, which analysts say could be one of the most-watched in the state, has been said to be a toss-up by both Politico and The Cook Political Report. President Donald Trump carried the 10th Congressional District by 9 points in 2016.

But actual polling of the race has been scarce. In the one internal poll commissioned by DePasquale's campaign last month, Perry held a narrow lead.

Perry led the race with the support of 50% of likely voters. DePasquale fell slightly behind with 47%.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.