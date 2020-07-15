York County has 3 new deaths linked to COVID-19, 36 new cases

York County had three new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, pushing the county death toll to 66 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county also saw 36 new cases, bringing the total to 1,908. There have been 27,294 patients who have tested negative, roughly 3.1% of the total 870,984 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 994 additional cases since the day prior, pushing the total to 97,665. There were also 26 new deaths in the state. The death toll now sits at 6,957.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18

8% are ages 19-24

37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64

Nearly 26% are ages 65 or older

As of Wednesday morning, there were more than 13.3 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 579,500 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 3.4 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll exceeding 136,000.

