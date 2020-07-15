York County food inspections: Two restaurants out of compliance

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected June 23 to July 7:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Inspected July 7

Ray’s Family Restaurant, 7523 Carlisle Road, Warrington Township

o Observed dried food residue on the back side of the deli slicer.

o Observed raw chicken stored above salad and raw beef stored above shrimp in the walk-in cooler.

o Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked.

o Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

o Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Expired Nov. 5, 2019.

o Observed a leak under the handwash sink in the back kitchen and under the sink next to the dishwasher.

o The person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the front kitchen at the cook line.

Inspected July 1

China Wall, 398 York St., Hanover

o Observed raw chicken stored over broccoli in walk-in refrigerator. Observed raw shell eggs stored over vegetables in prep unit.

o Flour and sugar storage containers, are not labeled with the common name of the food.

o Observed food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in refrigerator, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

o Observed deeply scored and discolored cutting board at prep unit not resurfaced or discarded as required.

o Observed clean food equipment in warewash area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

o Ceiling tiles observed with water damage throughout facility.

o Food employee observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as net or hat.

o Observed chicken and rice cooling at room temperature, which is not a proper cooling method.

o Observed shelving in walk-in refrigerator to have food debris and residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

o Employee toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.

o Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerator, is not being date marked.

o Can opener blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Wall located behind prep table observed to be damaged and is not smooth and easily cleanable.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected July 7

Tubby Tommy’s Baked Potatoes, Springettsbury Township

Inspected July 2

Mammas Meltz, Newberry Township

St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Jackson Township

Inspected July 1

El Ranchito Minit Market, Hanover

Moe’s Southwest Grill, Springettsbury Township

Pretzel Lady, Penn Township

Senior Life York, Springettsbury Township

Summit Grove Camp, New Freedom

Wendy’s, Manchester Township (Follow-up inspection from June 11, when it was out of compliance)

Inspected June 30

Green Valley Swimming Pool and Sports Club, West Manchester Township

Inspected June 29

Pig Tails Barbeque, Fairview Township

Bubble Wow Waffles, York Township

China One, Dover Township (Follow-up inspection from June 15, when it was out of compliance)

Domino’s Pizza, Dover Township

Whitecomb’s Farm Market, West Manchester Township

Inspected June 26

Pleasant Valley Golf Club, East Hopewell Township

Vampire Taco Truck, York City

Inspected June 25

Michael’s, Lower Windsor Township

Inspected June 24

Knotty Pine Tavern, Manchester Township

Inspected June 23

Airville Volunteer Fire Co. Auxiliary, Lower Chanceford Township

Anstine’s Sweet Shop, Red Lion

Brogue Beverage, Chanceford Township

Roma’s Delight, Chanceford Township

Turkey Hill Minit Market, Hanover

