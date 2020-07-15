Penn National resuming roadwork near York Galleria

Road work will be resume for Penn National's Hollywood Casino at the York Galleria after the project stalled for months due to the coronavirus.

Penn National will be finishing work on repairing the road and entrance onto Whiteford Road starting July 20, said Jeff Morris, a spokesperson for Penn National.

Springettsbury Township officials previously voiced concerns for the unfinished road, as it remained "torn up" when work was halted.

There is no timeline for when Penn National will resume construction on the casino building, Morris said.

"We still do not have additional details on when we will resume construction on the casino," he said.

Hollywood Casino's construction was paused March 17 in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s call for a statewide shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Springettsbury Township Supervisor Don Bishop said he's been in contact with Penn National and was assured the gambling company is committed to finishing construction at the mall.

"It's absolutely the right first step, and given the circumstances (Penn National) responded very quickly and they clearly want to do the right thing," Bishop said.

Bishop, who also serves as a liaison to the township's community development department, said he was told that Penn National intends to focus on reopening existing facilities before completing new projects like the mini-casino.

On Tuesday, he said he hasn't heard anything from Penn National on when building construction will start up again.

"Penn National Gaming has demonstrated that they're just as excited to be in Springettsbury as we are to have them," Bishop said. "They continue to see this as a valuable project for them and that they intend to complete it."

In December, the state Gaming Control Board unanimously approved a gambling license sought by Penn National for the Springettsbury Township casino.

The $120 million project was formerly estimated to be completed in 12 months, officials said.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.