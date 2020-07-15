Dallastown Carnival canceled over coronavirus pandemic

Next month's Dallastown Carnival has been canceled because of concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, borough officials said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

The event was scheduled to be held Aug. 11 to 15.

Dallastown is the latest carnival or festival to be canceled this summer, joining the New Freedom Lions Club Carnival, the St. Joseph Carnival, the Shrewsbury Fireman’s Carnival and the Red Lion Street Fair.

The York State Fair also was canceled for the first time since 1918 because of the virus.

