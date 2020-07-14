York County has 14 new cases of COVID-19, officials warn of surge in young patients

York County had 14 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, pushing the total to 1,872 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The new numbers come a day after Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine warned that the state seems to be reverting to a pattern that first prompted business shutdowns and other mitigation efforts in March.

“At the start of the pandemic, we saw a higher number of cases in people ages 19-49, before it spread to those over age 65,” Dr. Levine said. “This pattern is now repeating."

Statewide, there were 929 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 96,671. There were also 20 new deaths linked to the virus. The death toll now sits at 6,931.

There were no new deaths in York County, leaving the toll at 63.

There have been 850,612 patients who have tested negative in the state, 26,908 of whom reside in York County.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18

8% are ages 19-24

37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64

26% are ages 65 or older

As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 13.1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 573,800 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 3.3 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll exceeding 135,000.

