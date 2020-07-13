York County has 8 new cases of COVID-19

York County had eight additional cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, pushing the total to 1,858 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, the case total hit 95,742, an increase of 328 over the day prior. There were were also 14 new deaths linked to COVID-19. The death toll now stands at 6,911.

There were no new deaths in York County, leaving the toll at 63.

There have been 835,732 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the state, 26,619 of whom reside in York County.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18

8% are ages 19-24

37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64

26% are ages 65 or older

As of Monday morning, there were more than 12.9 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 569,800 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 3.3 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll exceeding 135,000.

