Coroner: Woman dies three weeks after single-vehicle crash in Dover Twp.

A woman died three weeks after being involved in a single-vehicle crash in Dover Township, the York County Coroner said.

April Swartz, 42, of Conewago Township, died Friday at York Hospital, the coroner said Sunday.

Swartz was admitted to the hospital in critical condition after losing control of her car and crashing at 6 p.m. on June 18 in the area of 5501 Carlisle Road in Dover Township, according to a news release.

Northern York County Regional Police is investigating the incident.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.