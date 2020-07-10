'Big plans' ahead for former San Carlos/The Hop, zoning officer says

An iconic and longstanding establishment along Route 30 could soon be getting a major facelift, officials said Thursday.

The former site of the San Carlo's Restaurant and The Hop nightclub is undergoing renovations — and its owner, Themi Sacarellos, has "big plans," said Stu Olewiler, zoning officer for Manchester Township.

"The owner has big plans, and all we're working on now is renovating the interior," Olewiler said. "And that was in pretty bad shape."

Construction at the restaurant, located at 333 Arsenal Road, will include interior renovations and the addition of a small brewery, Olewiler said.

Building permits to start construction were submitted to the township in June and should be considered for approval this month.

Sacarellos, also the owner of both Round The Clock Diner locations in York County, purchased the San Carlo's Restaurant in 2016.

