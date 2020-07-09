PennDOT: Weekend detour scheduled near Cool Creek Road bridge

A detour through Cool Creek Road over Kreutz Creek in Hellam Township is scheduled for this weekend, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Cool Creek Road will be closed starting at 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday while repairs are completed, PennDOT said.

Drivers will be directed around the bridge closure by way of Route 462, Freysville Road, Route 124, Mount Pisgah Road and Main Street in Yorkana, according to a news release.

Additionally, daylight lane restrictions will be in place, with two-way traffic maintained during the travel hours of 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the release states.

Repairs to Cool Creek Road started in May.

The $3 million project was awarded to Pennsy Supply Inc., of Lebanon County, in January.

The project is expected to be finished by October, said Mike Crochunis, a spokesperson for PennDOT.

