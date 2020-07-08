York County has 2 new deaths linked to COVID-19, statewide deaths break 6,800

York County had two new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 57 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county case count also hit 1,692, an increase of 38 over the day prior. There have been 24,523 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, comprising 3.2% of all of the state's 774,378 negative patients.

Statewide, there were 849 additional case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 92,148. There were also 25 new deaths. The death toll now sits at 6,812.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24

37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64

Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older

As of Wednesday morning, there were more than 11.8 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 545,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 3 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll exceeding 131,000.

