Springettsbury Twp. officials cancel summer concert series

The 2020 Springettsbury Township Sounds of Summer Concert Series has been canceled over concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Supervisors announced Wednesday night.

The board voted 3-2 to suspend the concert series during its work session strategic planning meeting.

Supervisors Mark Swomley and Don Bishop voted against canceling the series.

"This is a big event that we are sponsoring, and I just see that there are too many challenges here to move forward with this in the current environment," said Supervisor Charles Wurster during the meeting.

The Sounds of Summer Concert Series was originally planned to take place from Aug. 2 to Sept. 20.

