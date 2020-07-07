York County has 41 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

York County had 41 additional cases of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,654 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

The county also saw its 55th death linked to COVID-19. There have been 24,000 patients in the county who have tested negative for the virus, comprising about 3.2% of the total 758,803 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 995 additional cases, bringing the total to 91,299. Tuesday marked the highest single-day increase since May 10. There were also 33 new deaths. The death toll now sits at 6,787.

More:Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

More:Police: Motorcyclist critically injured colliding with York City fire engine

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64

Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older

As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 11.6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 539,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2.9 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll exceeding 130,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.