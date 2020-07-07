York City Hall to close Wednesday for York Water Co. work

York City Hall will be closed Wednesday due to work being performed by York Water Co.

While the treasurer's office will resume normal operations Thursday, all other services in city hall will still require appointments to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to a Tuesday news release.

Masks must be required upon entering the building.

As of Tuesday at noon, there were 1,654 cases of COVID-19 in York County. There were also 55 deaths linked to the virus.

