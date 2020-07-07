Pardon me? York City to host educational clinic on second chances

York City Councilwoman Edquina Washington on Thursday will host an informational clinic about pardons along with Brandon Flood, secretary of the state Board of Pardons.

The "Pardon Me 2" clinic will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Studio 29, located at 29 E. Princess St. AliceAnne Frost, CEO of the "It's About Change" program, and financial consultant Dommonick Chatman will also serve as guest speakers.

"I know there are folks out there who made some bad choices in the past, but they have demonstrated that they have been rehabilitated and deserve a second chance," Washington said.

More:Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

More:More York County police departments release use-of-force policies

Speakers at the event will offer an overview of the application process and how the pardon process works.

Pardons give those convicted of a crime the opportunity to have some, if not all, of their legal punishments lifted by order of a president or state governor.

They differ from expungement, which only applies to minor offenses and erases the charges from one's criminal record.

Those who wish to attend in person must reserve a seat by calling 717-850-3665. Those who are unable to attend can also tune in live on Facebook here.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.