Motorcyclist hurt in crash with York City firetruck

A motorcyclists was injured Sunday in a collision with a York City firetruck.

The crash occurred at about 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of East Market and North Broad streets as Engine 99-1 headed toward a residential fire in the first block of North State Street, according to the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services.

The motorcyclist was transported to York Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment of his injuries, the department stated in a news release. Three firefighters aboard the firetruck were not injured.

The state police and the York City Police Department are investigating.

— This story is developing. Check back for more information.

