York County has 4 new cases of COVID-19, statewide cases surpass 90K

York County had four new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, pushing the total to 1,613 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

The single-day increase is the lowest since June 5, when there were just two additional cases. There were no additional deaths linked to COVID-19, leaving the county death toll at 54.

Statewide, the case total reached 90,304, an increase of 450 since the day befo. There was one additional death. The death toll now sits at 6,754.

There have been 743,020 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 23,544 of whom reside in York County.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64

Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older

As of Monday morning, there were more than 11.4 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 535,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 2.9 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll approaching 130,000.

