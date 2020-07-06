Kinsley to resume Pershing Avenue repair work after delays

Kinsley Construction will soon resume road repair work on Pershing Avenue and throughout York City after hiccups caused by water main line repair and COVID-19.

The York City Council on Monday unanimously voted to permit the city to enter into a $295,323 contract with Kinsley. The project was slated to be finished last year, as laid out in a separate $375,000 contract, but the work had to be put on hold.

“It’s the continuation of the project,” said Chaz Green, director of public works. “Now hopefully we can get it done.”

The city never paid Kinsley the entire $375,000 slated in last year's contract, as repaving and base repair work had to be halted as York Water Co. replaced the main line, Green said.

That work was supposed to be finished in December but continued into March. At that point, the city's work was further delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the city predicting millions in lost tax revenue.

Although Green said he did not know how much of the 2019 contract the city had paid Kinsley, $130,000 of the new contract will be used to complete the remaining work on Pershing Avenue.

The work will specifically take place between the King and Philadelphia street intersections.

"I've heard horror stories (about Pershing Avenue)," councilman Lou Rivera said. "It’s a problem."

The remaining $165,000 in the 2020 contract, which Green said he hopes will soon be signed, will be used for base repair elsewhere in the city, he said.

Green said a timeline for the work has not yet been set.

Centrifuge cleaning: Also on Monday, the City Council approved the transfer of $174,000 from other areas of its public works budget to completely clean out the wastewater treatment plant's centrifuge.

Green said the city anticipated the costs and the work had been included in the 2020 budget, but that money had been dispersed into multiple accounts and needed to be consolidated.

