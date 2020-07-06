'Eyesore': Old grain elevator near York Expo Center being demolished

An "eyesore" former grain elevator near the York Expo Center is being demolished, although the site's future use is unclear amid the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The property formerly owned by Manna Pro, located at 120 N. Richland Ave., has been owned by York City's Redevelopment Authority since 2015. Unable to muster up the funds itself, the RDA has now turned to a Maryland-based land developer to take over.

“It’s been an eyesore,” said Blanda Nace, executive director of the RDA. “There were failures in the rear portion of the building where the roof was collapsing. And we had some homeless people living in it as well, which was a safety issue.”

The RDA has opted to enter into an agreement with Matt Bupp, a York County native who now lives in Maryland and specializes in restoring blighted properties.

Initially there was interest to turn the property into a restaurant space, Bupp said, but the industry has taken such a hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic that exact plans are uncertain.

Other plans could involve a mixed-use space involving retail, he said, adding the plans are evolving.

"It would be great if we could attract other industries and jobs into the community," Bupp said.

Before the RDA acquired the property in 2015, it had been donated to the York County Agricultural Society when Manna Pro went bankrupt. Nace said he did not know when the donation was made.

Per the agreement, the city will hand the property over to Bupp in return for him covering demolition costs. The city is now in the process of transferring the deed to Bupp so he can officially take ownership of the property.

In the past, the city estimated the demolition itself could cost as much as $700,000, Nace said.

Bupp, however, said his estimates differ from the city's, particularly since his team has its own equipment. He declined to specify a dollar figure.

The land developer now has two years to demolish at least what is not salvageable and renovate the site, according to the agreement.

