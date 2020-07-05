Local obituaries for Sunday, July 5
Staff report
Click to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Bankert, Anna
Beckley, John
Beever, Rodney
Davis, Harry
Descar, Violet
Dietz, Esther
Eaton, Gary
Emig, Wilson
Faber, Sundra
Fisher, Patricia
Godfrey, Sharon
Holland, Michael
Howard, Norma
Hoyt, Patricia
King, Hilda
Kornbau, Maryann
Matthews, Kenneth
Miller, Mary
Mortorff, Lloyd
Nothstein, Scott
Olphin, Sara
Patraw, Barbara
Smith, Catherine
Smith, Edwin
Ventrice, Alphonso
Waltemyer, Charles
Weisser, Blaine