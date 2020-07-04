Fourth of July shooting leaves one dead in York City

Staff report

A shooting early Saturday morning in York City left one person dead.

The York County 911 Center received multiple calls at about 12:20 a.m. reporting a shooting in the area of Maple and Duke streets, according to a news release from the York County Coroner’s Office.

A male who was transported to WellSpan York Hospital from the shooting scene was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m., the release states. Deputy Coroner McLyman certified the death.

No autopsy will be performed, according to the coroner’s office, which stated York City Police are investigating the shooting.

The victim’s identity will be released after additional family members have been notified, the release states.