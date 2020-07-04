July 4th update: 18 new COVID cases, two more deaths in York County

Staff report

The state Department of Health reported 634 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 89,375.

Three new deaths also were reported, bringing the state death toll to 6,749.

York County had 18 new COVID-19 cases as of noon Saturday, bringing the total to 1,595 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

The Health Department reported two new deaths in York County, bringing the total local deaths to 54.

The department provided the following age breakdown of the positive cases:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

24% are ages 50-64; and

27% are ages 65 or older.

