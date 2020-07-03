York County has 22 new cases of COVID-19

York County had 22 new COVID-19 cases as of noon Friday, bringing the total to 1,577 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

There were no new deaths recorded in York County, keeping the total at 52.

Statewide, there were 667 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the total to 88,741.

There were 34 new deaths in Pennsylvania, increasing that total to 6,746. Of that, 4,583 have occurred in nursing or personal care facilities.

There are 715,403 patients who have tested negative to date, including 22,735 in York County, health officials said.

Nearly 78% of all individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,888 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,323 cases among employees, for a total of 21,211. Approximately 6,745 of the total cases involve health care workers.

