Woman dies after two-vehicle crash on Route 30

A 70-year-old woman died Thursday morning from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Hellam Township.

Patricia Fisher, of North Lee Street, Hallam, was pronounced dead at 9:49 a.m. at York Hospital, where she was taken after the accident, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Fisher's car reportedly was rear-ended by another vehicle just before 9 a.m. at the on-ramp of Route 30 west off of Kreutz Creek Road. She was found unresponsive on scene, the coroner said in a news release.

Fisher was wearing a seatbelt and her airbags did deploy, the report said.

An autopsy is set for Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, after which the cause and manner of death will be determined, the coroner's office said.

