Fire chief: Burger King blaze caused $500,000 in damage

A fire at the Burger King in West Manchester Township Thursday evening caused approximately $500,000 in damage, a fire official said.

West Manchester Township Fire Chief Clifton Laughman said Friday morning the blaze was started by grease buildup in the ductwork.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be failure to properly clean the ductwork, which was full of grease,” Laughman said. “That’s what caused the fire, what ignited it.”

Laughman said the restaurant, located at 2199 White St., likely will be closed “at least a week or two” while the damage is repaired.

He said four employees and at least one customer was inside the restaurant when he arrived just before 4:30 p.m. He said four more employees already were outside.

“There was smoke starting to fill up in the restaurant, but we couldn’t see any fire inside until we got to the ceiling and exhaust system,” Laughman said. “We had to cut some holes through the roof. There was a lot of water damage.”

No injuries were reported. Laughman said four other fire companies assisted West Manchester Township.

