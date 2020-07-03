Emails: Amazon delivery stoppage in New Freedom 'permanent'

Amazon Logistics will no longer be delivering packages in New Freedom Borough, citing an alleged "incident" involving an Amazon customer and a delivery driver, according to several emails from Amazon Logistics Customer Service.

Packages shipped from the Amazon fulfillment station located in Edgewood, Maryland to New Freedom Borough are being marked "undelivered" by drivers and returned.

"We really do apologize that up until now you haven't got any kind of explanation yet, but I already requested from the stations to communicate to you," an email from Amazon Logistics Customer Service reads to a customer. "There were safety concerns voiced by the delivery drivers and currently the changes are going to be permanent."

Emails with information regarding the halt in delivery services were obtained by Marc Hudgins, a resident of New Freedom Borough who contacted Amazon Logistics after his orders didn't arrive.

Multiple attempts reach Amazon seeking more details about the apparent stoppage and the "incident" cited as the cause were not successful.

Hudgins said he first noticed something was wrong when his order scheduled to arrive June 25 order never reached his house.

"I had several orders coming through and they all had the same pattern — it says it's undeliverable," Hudgins said. "It's getting really suspicious."

Hudgins isn't the only resident who's experienced issues.

A Facebook post first shared by Mandie Austin in a New Freedom Community page citing similar frustrations for undelivered packages garnered attention and had more than 140 comments as of Thursday.

"I just received my first email about an undeliverable item. This is crazy," said Nicole Hammond in the Facebook thread.

Southern Regional Police Department Chief James Boddington told The York Dispatch Thursday he was unaware of any incidents involving an Amazon driver and New Freedom Borough resident.

Pennsylvania State Police could not be reached Thursday for comment.

It's unclear if the apparent delivery stoppage affects all of New Freedom Borough or just certain neighborhoods. It's also unclear if other communities throughout the region are also experiencing stoppages.

Amazon's stock on NASDAQ boomed amid the nationwide lockdowns resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. It's stock price increased 13% in June amid questions about worker safety at its fulfillment centers.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.