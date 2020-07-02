York Hospital sees increase in COVID-19 patients, but plenty of beds remain

York Hospital is seeing an increase in the number of patients being treated there for confirmed or suspected COVID-19, but there's no shortage of remaining hospital beds, a hospital spokesperson said.

"We are currently not at capacity by any means," WellSpan Health spokesperson Ryan Coyle told The York Dispatch.

York Hospital updates its coronavirus data daily online, including numbers of current patients. To view that data, go to wellspan.org and click on "Data Dashboard," located at the very top of the page.

As of Thursday, York Hospital had 42 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 more patients who are suspected of having the virus, for a total of 54 patients.

"I can confirm that we are seeing an increase in cases," Coyle said. "But we have the ability at the hospital to flex our capacity as needed. Our capacity will — and can — change as needed, as we see any spikes in the community."

Coyle also urged people to continue taking precautionary safety measures to avoid contracting COVID-19.

"WellSpan Health continues to stress the importance of social distancing and mask-wearing," he said. "We have from the start ... to help slow the spread."

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.