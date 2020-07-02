York County History Center's in-person programs to resume

The York County History Center will soon be resuming all in-person programs and activties with new guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

July 10 is expected to mark the first day the York County History Center will be open to the public since being forced to close in mid-March.

The first program returning to the center is its weekly Tannenberg Organ Concerts beginning on July 10. The concert series is free to the public, according to a news release.

Wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing will be required for guests entering the history center.

Hours for the York County History Center have also changed and will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

"The History Center is excited to open our doors to the public again and appreciate your understanding of this transitional period," the release states.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.