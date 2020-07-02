York County has 24 additional COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

York County had 24 new COVID-19 cases as of noon Thursday, bringing the total to 1,555 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

There were four new deaths recorded in York County, increasing the total to 52.

Statewide, there were 832 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the total to 88,074.

There were 25 new deaths in Pennsylvania, for 6,712 overall. Of that total, 4,590 have occurred in nursing or personal care facilities.

There are 702,199 patients who have tested negative to date, including 22,463 in York County, health officials said.

Nearly 78% of all individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,86 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,316 cases among employees, for a total of 21,172. Approximately 6,706 of our total cases are in health care workers.

