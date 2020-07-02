Police planting 'positivity' at Hope Street Learning Lab

York City Police on Wednesday joined students from Lincoln Charter School at the Hope Street Learning Lab to transplant vegetable plants.

"We believe this will become an annual event where the police will plant positivity with the children of Lincoln Charter School and the residents of the west end community," shares Anne Clark, director of community outreach.

York City Police Commissioner Osborn Robinson recently presented a possible grant opportunity for the school, according to a news release from the school. The grant would allow for additional opportunities for the police department to participate in planting fruits and vegetables that benefit the community.

Lincoln Charter School has been a champion of Hope Street Learning Lab, located at 436 W. Hope Ave., since its conception in 2012, the release states. Lincoln Charter School's staff has been learning about aquaponics and hydroponics since last year when they received training and supplies form Temple University.

Hope Street Learning Lab is working with York City to convert two shipping containers into an aquaponics classroom where students would learn about different growing styles.

To learn more, please visit the Hope Street Learning Lab at https://www.facebook.com/HSGLLYork/