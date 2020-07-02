One flown to hospital after pit rescue in North Codorus Twp.

One person was extricated from a 10-foot pit and taken by helicopter to York Hospital after being injured Thursday at Glatfelter paper mill's secondary waste treatment facility in North Codorus Township, according to York County 911.

The individual reportedly was rescued from a pit at the facility in the 5000 block of Rockery Road in Spring Grove.

The injured person's condition was not immediately available.

The incident was reported just after 8 a.m., according to York County 911.

