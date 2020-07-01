York County has 16 new cases of COVID-19, statewide cases break 87K

York County had 16 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, pushing the total to 1,531 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the case total hit 87,242, an increase of 636 over the day prior. There were also 38 new deaths linked to COVID-19. The death toll now sits at 6,687.

There were no new deaths recorded in York County, leaving the death toll at 48.

There have been 689,562 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 22,222 of whom reside in York County.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

2% are ages 13-18

7% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

24% are ages 50-64

27% are ages 65 or older

As of Wednesday morning, there were more than 10.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 512,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2.6 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll exceeding 127,000.

