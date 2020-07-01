Police: Delivery truck pulled down live wires, started York Twp. house fire

A passing delivery truck that pulled down electrical wires that started a house fire in York Township, police said.

About 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, a box-style truck drove down Sandra Avenue and pulled down overhead wires, according to York Area Regional Police.

The wires fell onto a home and started a fully involved fire, police said.

No one was hurt, police said.

York Area Regional Police Lt. Ken Schollenberger said firefighters were able to save the majority of the home.

Officers also were able to track down the driver of the delivery truck, he said.

Police at this point don't believe the driver was aware his truck had pulled down live wires, according to Schollenberger, who said the driver is cooperating with investigators.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.