It's a scorcher: York will see temps above 90 for the Fourth of July

If you plan to be outside during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, you will need to drink lots of water and apply plenty of sunscreen.

You may also want to find a nice spot in the shade.

Temperatures in York County are expected to be at or above 90 degrees from Thursday through Saturday, according to National Weather Service.

“I guess the overall theme is there’s going to be a heat wave through the holiday weekend,” meteorologist Steve Travis said Wednesday. “And if you do hit 90 degrees three days in a row, which is very possible, that would be considered a true heat wave.”

Travis said York County has hit the 90-degree mark once this year, on June 3.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 90. Friday's weather is expected to be hot and sunny, with a high of 93.

For the holiday on Saturday, it will be partly sunny with a high near 91. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

“The best chance for rain is in the afternoon on the Fourth of July,” Travis said. “So anyone with plans outside should check the weather. But it doesn’t look like there is a high chance of showers. They will be scattered.”

Sunday’s forecast is mostly sunny, with a high of 91, according to the State College-based weather service. The overnight lows all four nights are expected to be around 70.

Travis said temperatures are likely to remain 90 or above through the early part of next week.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

