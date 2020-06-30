York County has 3 new deaths linked to COVID-19, cases break 1,500

York County saw three new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 48 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

The county case total also hit 1,515, an increase of 38 over the day before. There have been 22,019 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.2% of the total 677,581 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 618 additional cases, bringing the total to 86,606. There were also 35 new deaths. The death toll now sits at 6,649

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

2% are ages 13-18

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older

As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 10.4 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 509,700 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2.6 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll approaching 130,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.